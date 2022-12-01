Overview

Dr. Charles Lampe, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Lampe works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.