Overview

Dr. Charles Lackey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.



Dr. Lackey works at Norman Gastroenterology in Norman, OK with other offices in Purcell, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.