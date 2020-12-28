Dr. Kurtzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kurtzer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Kurtzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with St Michael's Medical Center
Dr. Kurtzer works at
Locations
The Foot Group Llp315 E Northfield Rd Ste 1B, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best, most caring doctor I have ever gone to. Pleasant, kind and diagnoses issue immediately and provides great solutions.
About Dr. Charles Kurtzer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437154085
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtzer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtzer.
