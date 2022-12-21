Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurkul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Kurkul works at
Locations
-
1
Denton2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-1022Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurkul?
He spent time explaining everything.
About Dr. Charles Kurkul, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134419682
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stonybrook University Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- College of the Holy Cross
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurkul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurkul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurkul works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurkul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurkul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.