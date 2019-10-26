See All Ophthalmologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)

Dr. Kronengold works at Vein Specialist Centers in Livingston, NJ.

    Charles J Kronengold M.d. P.A.
    Charles J Kronengold M.d. P.A.
    22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 111, Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 992-5005

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Hemorrhage
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    QualCare

    Oct 26, 2019
    One visit and you will know why Dr. Kronengold is so special! It is unusual to find a skilled eye doctor who is really interested in and can identify your specific problem(s). Dr. Kronengold and his assistant clearly understand the importance of your vision will take care of you and your particular situation carefully and with kindness. If you should have a (brief) wait, know that it is worth it and that if need be you will have the same attention. As a photographer my vision is critical and has adapted regardless of whatever has been going on with my eyes... Over the years it has reflected whatever my eyes have had going on. Now having finally addressed my cataracts, I am excited to see how my "new" vision will look in my work. Something tells me that most people underestimate the importance of their eyes until, at the right time, they find the right person to care for them and that they can trust.
    Mary Ellen Morrow — Oct 26, 2019
    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679648596
    Residency
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)
    Internship
    Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Dr. Kronengold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kronengold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kronengold works at Vein Specialist Centers in Livingston, NJ.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronengold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronengold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronengold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

