Dr. Charles Korankye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Ghana Medical School, Legon and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.



Dr. Korankye works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.