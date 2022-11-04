Dr. Charles Koller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Koller, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Koller, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Koller works at
Locations
-
1
Winter Park Surgical Associates2055 Glenwood Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 645-3555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koller?
While doing research on hernia repair on line I came upon Dr. Koller. Although his practice was four hours from my home I made an appointment for a consultation. Dr. Koller answered all my questions and concerns. I schedule my surgery that day. I am 10 days post surgery and feel great. I am very appreciative to Dr. Koller and his team for the excellent care and service they provided. My thanks to both his team and the surgical center for their professionalism and quality work.
About Dr. Charles Koller, MD
- Acute Care Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578571295
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koller works at
Dr. Koller speaks Spanish.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Koller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.