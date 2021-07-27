Dr. Charles Klucka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klucka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Klucka, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Klucka, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Klucka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles V. Klucka, DO PA9671 Gladiolus Dr Ste 104, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-2246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Charles V Klucka DO PA100 Madrid Blvd Unit 112, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 505-0000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klucka?
Dr. Klucka and his ENTIRE staff are exceptional. Dr. Klucka diagnosed me after extensive testing and after following all of HOA treatment recommendation I can honestly say that my allergies have all but disappeared. I recommend him highly and unconditionallyHis staff is professional, helpful and they will even call you unsolicited to make sure you follow your treatment. This office represents the way medical office used to and should continue to be. The Patient is always 1st at this office
About Dr. Charles Klucka, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043490055
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Grandview Hospital
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klucka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klucka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klucka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klucka works at
Dr. Klucka has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klucka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klucka speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Klucka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klucka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klucka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klucka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.