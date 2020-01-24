Overview

Dr. Charles Kissel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kissel works at Northpointe Foot & Ankle in Berkley, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.