Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mooresville, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Kinsella works at Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists
    1215 Hadley Rd Ste 200, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 893-0888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Carmel
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Obesity
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Apr 09, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Kinsella for a few years now and have no complaints. I see a lot of negative reviews here and am a little surprised. I haven’t had any negative experiences with him or his office team. His bedside manner is decent, so based on the reviews I’m guessing it has improved over the last few years? Either way, I take a controlled substance so getting my prescription has been full of issues in the past, but since going to Dr. Kinsella things have gone much smoother. His assistants at the Greenwood office are wonderful and listened to me and suggested I switch to Kroger or Target pharmacy from CVS, which was part of my problem with my prescription (but that’s another story). Overall, I have been very satisfied with Dr. Kinsella and interacting with his team at both locations. He is friendly and professional and his office responds to calls in a reasonable amount of time.
    Rebecca — Apr 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD
    About Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740248863
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO
    • Emory University Affliated Hospitals Atlanta, GA
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinsella works at Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Mooresville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kinsella’s profile.

    Dr. Kinsella has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

