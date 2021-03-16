Dr. Charles King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles King, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Lee S Casper Asoociates P. C.207 QUINCY ST, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 584-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. King. Not only does he have an amazing bedside manner but most importantly he is an excellent Doctor who spared me from having planter fasciitis surgery (two Dr.'s prior to him had recommended surgery). Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Charles King, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982733622
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.