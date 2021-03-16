Overview

Dr. Charles King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA.



Dr. King works at Dr King Associates in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.