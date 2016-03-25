Dr. Charles King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Institute of Central Florida2850 SE 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Relates well to patients and is through in exams and proceedures
About Dr. Charles King, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871591388
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.