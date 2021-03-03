Dr. Charles King II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles King II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles King II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.
Dr. King II works at
Locations
Ima-tupelo845 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-5000
Rheumatology Consultants408 Council Cir Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-1130Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first Rheumy was Dr Joel Abbott in Birmingham Al in 2008 when I was first diagnosed w/primary Sjögrens syndrome, secondary Lupus, Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's phenomenon & Interstitial cystitis. I moved to Huntsville & started seeing Dr William Shergy in 2012 then Fulton Ms end of 2014 when I finally got to the best of the best, Dr King, begining of 2015. Not only did he know of my previous rheumy docs, he trained Dr Abbott & taught a few seminars & published a few study cases with Dr Shergy. He is highly intelligent & a great person to have on your side when you are battling autoimmune junk. No he isn't a "touchy feely" kind of man; he shouldn't be. He is smart, fast paced, blunt, caring & thorough. He takes care of his patients like they need to be taken care of. If you're seeking that in a doctors office then find a psychiatrist & therapist for your mental & emotional health needs. He is legally & professionally doing the right thing by not rubbing on patients who are over emotional
About Dr. Charles King II, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538137989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King II works at
Dr. King II has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. King II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King II.
