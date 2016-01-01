Dr. Charles King, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles King, DMD
Overview
Dr. Charles King, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, GA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
King Family Dental Care PC915 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 518-2236
UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles King, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194894105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.