Overview

Dr. Charles Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Dr. Charles Kim MD in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.