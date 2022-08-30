See All Ophthalmologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.

Dr. Kim works at Center For Sight in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sight
    1899 W March Ln, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 623-4700
  2. 2
    California street
    1805 N California St Ste 101, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 948-5515
  3. 3
    Center for Sight of Stockton A Medical Corp.
    1208 Floyd Ave Bldg D, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 622-2700
  4. 4
    Center for Sight
    1144 Norman Dr Ste 102, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 823-1152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Surgery
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Eye Test
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr Kim treated both, my daughter and mother. He patiently explained to me each of her condition and suggested treatment to better. he showed me with pictures how they're condition looks like and explained the effects and solution. Awesome doctor!!!!
    Treto — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1104242924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

