Dr. Charles Kilo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Kilo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.

Dr. Kilo works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    1495 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 4, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-5456
  2. 2
    North Naples - Millennium Physician Group
    1735 Sw Health Pkwy, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 249-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Overweight

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I HAVE BEEN A PATIENT OF DOREEN CASSARINO FOR AROUND 15 YEARS AND I CAN SAY THAT I DO NOT HAVE ANY DIFFICULTIES WITH THIS PRACTICE, IN FACT I FEEL LIKE I AM TREATED LIKE I AM A MEMBER OF THE OFFICE FAMILY. GRANTED, THERE HAD BEEN A PROBLEM WITH OFFICE STAFF SOME YEARS AGO, WHICH COULD BE FRUSTRATING. HOWEVER, THE CURRENT STAFF IS TOP NOTCH. KIM KEEPS THINGS RUNNING SMOOTHLY. I HAVE READ ALL OF THESE REVIEWS AND MUST SAY THAT THE COMMENTS ABOUT THE OFFICE DECOR WERE LAUGHABLE. I FIND IT ENTERTAINING AND FUN TO LOOK AT AND HAVE NEVER QUESTIONED CLEANLINESS THERE!!
    MARY KNAPP — Jan 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Kilo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306886635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilo works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kilo’s profile.

    Dr. Kilo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

