Overview

Dr. Charles Kidd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kidd works at Milwaukee Urology Specialists in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.