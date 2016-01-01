Dr. Key has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles Key, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Key, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2801 Turtle Creek Blvd Apt 12W, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 522-3101
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Key?
About Dr. Charles Key, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1508144924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Key has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Key.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Key, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Key appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.