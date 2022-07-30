Overview

Dr. Charles Kerr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Kerr works at Kerr Family Medicine in Bay City, MI with other offices in Midland, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.