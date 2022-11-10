Overview

Dr. Charles Kent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Kent works at Charles W Kent, MD, Tallahassee, FL in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.