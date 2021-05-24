Overview

Dr. Charles Kennard, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Kennard works at Metroplex Dermatology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.