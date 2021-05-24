See All Dermatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Charles Kennard, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Charles Kennard, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.

Dr. Kennard works at Metroplex Dermatology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Metroplex Dermatology
    300 W Arbrook Blvd Ste D, Arlington, TX 76014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lake Granbury Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepts most major Health Plans.
• Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    May 24, 2021
    Dr. Charles Kennard has removed several squamous cell carcinomas as well as basil cell carcinomas from my face, head and upper body. He has ALWAYS been thorough, complete, kind and caring. I highly recommend him to anyone requiring skin cancer surgery/removal and Mohs Micrographic Surgery. He takes the time to explain everything that he will do before any procedure is undertaken, in understandable layman's terms. He answers all questions/concerns after a procedure is complete.
    Bill Poulos — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Kennard, MD

    Dermatologic Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1841388121
    Education & Certifications

    University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Dermatology
