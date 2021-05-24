Dr. Charles Kennard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kennard, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Kennard, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Locations
Metroplex Dermatology300 W Arbrook Blvd Ste D, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 460-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennard?
Dr. Charles Kennard has removed several squamous cell carcinomas as well as basil cell carcinomas from my face, head and upper body. He has ALWAYS been thorough, complete, kind and caring. I highly recommend him to anyone requiring skin cancer surgery/removal and Mohs Micrographic Surgery. He takes the time to explain everything that he will do before any procedure is undertaken, in understandable layman’s terms. He answers all questions/concerns after a procedure is complete.
About Dr. Charles Kennard, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841388121
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennard has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennard.
