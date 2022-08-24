Overview

Dr. Charles Kelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Kelly Clinic in Kingman, AZ with other offices in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.