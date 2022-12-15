Overview

Dr. Charles Kelly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Tidewater Neurology - West Ashley in Charleston, SC with other offices in Goose Creek, SC and Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.