Dr. Charles Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Kelly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Locations
Tidewater Neurology - West Ashley1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 103, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 567-1349
Tidewater Neurology7 S Alliance Dr Ste 201A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 944-6128Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tidewater Neurology - Mt Pleasant913 Bowman Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 567-1345
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They are professional in all ways
About Dr. Charles Kelly, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760402473
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
