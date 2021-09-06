Overview

Dr. Charles Keller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Keller works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.