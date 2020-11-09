Overview

Dr. Charles Keenen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.



Dr. Keenen works at Cayuga Health Association Inc. in Auburn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.