Dr. Charles Kays, MD
Dr. Charles Kays, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Wilmington Plastic Surgery2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0119
Wilmington Plastic Surgery1404 Commonwealth Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kays and his staff were so fantastic when I had my breast reduction done last month. Dr. Kays answered all my questions and put me at ease. My recovery has been easy and painless. I am so grateful!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1689676611
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
