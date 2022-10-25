See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Kays, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Kays, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Plastic Surgery
    2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 343-0119
  2. 2
    Wilmington Plastic Surgery
    1404 Commonwealth Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Charles Kays, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689676611
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Internship
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kays accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kays’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

