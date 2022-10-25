Overview

Dr. Charles Kays, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.