Dr. Kantrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kantrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Kantrow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Kantrow works at
Locations
Ochsner Hospital for Children1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ochsner Baptist Back and Spine Clinic2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 400, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kantrow has to be the best pediatrician I've come across since having children. He's the best!! He seen my daughter when she was a baby and I decided to keep her pediatrician closer to home, she is 3 now and after today's visit I realized I should've kept him as our kids PCP from the beginning!
About Dr. Charles Kantrow, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1770531097
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident St Louis Childrens Hospital
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantrow works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantrow.
