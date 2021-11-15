Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kane, MD
Dr. Charles Kane, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Kane works at
Dirk W R Suringa MD508 S Habana Ave Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 350-0200
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very caring staff & knowledgeable, great & caring Dr.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881614840
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.