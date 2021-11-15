Overview

Dr. Charles Kane, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Kane works at Greater Dermatology Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.