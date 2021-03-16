Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kahn, MD
Dr. Charles Kahn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
South Florida Rheumatology1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 450-8980Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It is with deep appreciation and heart felt gratitude that I write this review for Dr Charles Kahn. He has been my rheumatologist for more than 15 years, and during that time, he has been consistently dedicated to providing me with the best of care. His extensive knowledge of all up to date treatments and medications for Rheumatoid Arthritis has inspired me to have great confidence in him, and his warm and humane manner make him easy to approach. He encourages questions and conversation about my treatment, and most important, he has helped allay my fears in dealing and living with this often debilitating disease. I feel most fortunate to have have him in my life.
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1881787505
- U Penn Hosps
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Atlantic City Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.