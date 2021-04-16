Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaegi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD
Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Charles E. Kaegi, M.D.4801 W Peterson Ave Ste 217, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 427-0398
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing!!! Adore Dr. Kaegi. He is receptive, understanding, easy to contact, and excellent with communication. His staff and team is very friendly and prompt. Can't recommend him enough. He's a very talented and intelligent Doctor. Super grateful to have such a wonderful wellness practitioner in my life. Dr. Kaegi has increased the peace in my life, and ensured my health. For that, I cannot thank you enough. Tip: Be clear and upfront about your health concerns, as this doctor is amazing. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a balance and focus in life. Thank you so much, Doctor. Highly recommended.
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528058567
Education & Certifications
- Ill State Psychology Institute
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Univeristy Of Illinois
- Psychiatry
