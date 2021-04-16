Overview

Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Kaegi works at Charles E. Kaegi, M.D. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.