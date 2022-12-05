Dr. Charles Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Justice, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Justice, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Justice works at
Locations
CAMC Urology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303
West Virginia Univ Ped Specialt830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Justice has been seeing my daughter for about 6 months or more . He is always very kind, a great listener, and has no problem answering all questions that I ask .
About Dr. Charles Justice, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1114361961
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.
