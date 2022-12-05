See All Rheumatologists in Charleston, WV
Rheumatology
Dr. Charles Justice, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Justice works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CAMC Urology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304
    West Virginia Univ Ped Specialt
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302

Hospital Affiliations
  CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr.Justice has been seeing my daughter for about 6 months or more . He is always very kind, a great listener, and has no problem answering all questions that I ask .
    Amanda — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Justice, MD

    Rheumatology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1114361961
    Education & Certifications

    MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Justice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

