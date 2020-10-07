See All Interventional Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Charles Jost, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Charles Jost, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Geneva and is affiliated with Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jost works at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southwest Cardiovascular Associates
    140 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-4343

  • Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    4.0
    Oct 07, 2020
    When it comes to Dr. Jost, I feel as if I'm the most fortunate person in the world. Dr. Jost is brilliant, sees you as a person, not your diagnoses, and always, ALWAYS is able to diagnose and treat you with the latest cardio-interventions. Please read his bio on their website. I have seen Dr. Jost for 14 years, and I couldn't trust any physician more than I trust him.
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    • 1134121874
    • University Of Toronto-The General Hospital
    • Albert Einstein-Montifiore Medical Center
    • Suny-State University Of New York
    • University Of Geneva
    • University Of Geneva-Masters Of Science
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Charles Jost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jost works at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jost’s profile.

    Dr. Jost has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jost speaks French, German and Spanish.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

