Dr. Charles Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Locations
Scott and White Clinic College St800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was throughly impressed with Dr. Jordan! He expressed interest as he listened to my health issues and finding the best option for me. At the time of my hernia surgery, he proved that when he came in to tell me he had changed his mind on what type of surgery he wanted to perform because it would be SAFER FOR ME! Thank you, Dr. Jordan and the wonderful staff at Baylor Scott and White hospital.
About Dr. Charles Jordan, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881856060
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M U
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas State Univ
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.