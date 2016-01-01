Overview

Dr. Charles Jordan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Cumberland Pediatric Associates in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Gordonsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.