Dr. Charles Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Jordan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lebanon Cumberland Pediatric Associates & Kids Care Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic1029 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-1252Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Cumberland Pediatric Associates8 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563 Directions (615) 453-1252
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
About Dr. Charles Jordan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083784235
Education & Certifications
- University of TN Memphis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.