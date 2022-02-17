Dr. Charles Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Boulder4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 443-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones and his staff provided me with consistently excellent care over the past 3 years. His staff were always very caring and skillful. I have so much respect for Dr. Jones’ life work of providing medical care to the underserved around the world. This obviously translates into the exceptional, compassionate care he provides in his practice. I would highly recommend Dr. Jones.
About Dr. Charles Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1104909381
Education & Certifications
- University Colo Med Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Appendicitis, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.