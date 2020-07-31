Overview

Dr. Charles Joiner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Joiner works at Rapides Regional Physician Group in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.