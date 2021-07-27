Overview

Dr. Charles Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at PRESCOTT LUNG PHYSICIANS in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ and Cottonwood, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.