Dr. Charles Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Dermatology Group830 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-0325
-
2
Az Assoc in Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery2820 N Glassford Hill Rd Ste 103, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-8553
- 3 203 S Candy Ln Ste 14, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 639-3387
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Totally impressed with Dr Johnson. I have been to three different Drs, (medical, allergist, dermatologist) and non had a solution to an issue I had around my eyes and nose. I've tried perscriptions from all three but they never solved the issue. Dr Johnson checked my skin issue and within five minutes he knew what is was and subscribed a cream to use for three weeks and stop, then only use if needed. Within the three weeks it was all cleared up and has been since, without re-applying any cream. Dr Johnson solved an issue I have fought for over five years, and he did it within five minutes. He is my hero right now,
About Dr. Charles Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336129667
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.