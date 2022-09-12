Dr. Charles Jobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Jobin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Jobin works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 305-4565
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jobin?
Immediately I felt that I had come to the right surgeon to do my shoulder replacement surgery. He spent a great deal of time with me and answered all my questions. I was comfortable to proceed with Dr Jobin since he is an excellent surgeon and extremely knowledgeable. He is The One!
About Dr. Charles Jobin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770740342
Education & Certifications
- Washington University-St. Louis Mo
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jobin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jobin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobin works at
Dr. Jobin has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jobin speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.