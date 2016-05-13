Dr. Charles Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jackson, MD
Dr. Charles Jackson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
A very good Dr. I have no complaints about him at all. The problem is being able to see him, I made a appointment to see him several months ago and last week they changed the it to see a nurse pract. I tried to reschedule to see Dr Jackson because it has been over a year since I seen him and the y told me now it would be 6 months before I can see him in November. I need to see him in the office, not in the Hosp. after I have a heart attack.
About Dr. Charles Jackson, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629252184
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
