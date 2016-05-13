Overview

Dr. Charles Jackson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.