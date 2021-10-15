See All Cardiologists in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Charles Ivester, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Ivester, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina SC and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Ivester works at Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care in South Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care
    5957 Fashion Point Dr Ste 103, South Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6269

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Management
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Best Pulmonary Doctor out there!! Saved my life and made me better again. Thorough in his care plans. You’ll be sorely missed!! Thank you Dr. Ivester for helping me understand my severe asthma..
    Bee — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Ivester, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1376585372
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Colorado CO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Internship
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical University of South Carolina SC
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
