Dr. Charles Huw, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Huw, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Charles Hwu MD13630 Maple Ave Ste 2F, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 461-7666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huw?
I have known Dr. Hwu for thirty years. He is compassionate and devoted to his patients. His expertise in cardiology is outstanding and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Charles Huw, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902955768
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huw speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huw.
