Dr. Charles Huggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Huggins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Huggins works at
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 312W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 789-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding bedside manner and very knowledgeable in fertility struggles. Very thankful to Dr. Huggins and our beautiful daughter we never thought we'd have prior to going to him. He gave us hope and, most importantly, results!
About Dr. Charles Huggins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Huggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins.
