Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Huddleston works at
Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists203 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huddleston?
Dr Huddleston is a very knowledgeable, caring physician. He takes the most direct route in helping solve your issues and really listens to his patients when they are describing their issue! He is an amazing surgeon and an excellent physician. I recommend him to any I know!
About Dr. Charles Huddleston, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609805431
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- East Tennessee State University
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Tennessee Technological University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huddleston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huddleston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huddleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huddleston works at
Dr. Huddleston has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huddleston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.