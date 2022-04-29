Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas North Austin12309 N Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 244-0766
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 477-6341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubbard is number 1 in my book! He did my foot surgery and did a fantastic job. He has also helped with my tendonitis and ingrown toenails. I highly, highly recommend him to all my friends and family!!!
About Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609845809
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot & Ankle Surgery
- Plantation General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.