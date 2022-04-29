See All Podiatric Surgeons in Austin, TX
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Hubbard works at Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas North Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas North Austin
    12309 N Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-0766
    Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-6341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orthopedic Associates Of Central Texas North Austin
    12309 N Ste # 150, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-0766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center

Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Hubbard is number 1 in my book! He did my foot surgery and did a fantastic job. He has also helped with my tendonitis and ingrown toenails. I highly, highly recommend him to all my friends and family!!!
    Debi Sigrest — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Hubbard, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609845809
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • Plantation General Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
