Dr. Charles Hu, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Hu, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Hu works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 29, 2019
Perfect
— Aug 29, 2019
About Dr. Charles Hu, MD

  • Critical Care Surgery
  • English, Mandarin
  • Male
  • 1700814118
Education & Certifications

  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hu works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

