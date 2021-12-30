Dr. Charles Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Hsu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Locations
Colony Heart Center P.A.4610 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 220, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-1127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsu is the best! Smart, knowledgeable, funny, he loves kids and kids love him!
About Dr. Charles Hsu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730162215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.