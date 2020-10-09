Dr. Charles Hrach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hrach, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hrach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Upmc East.
Locations
Mosside Optical Inc2571 Mosside Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for more than 18 years. Dr. Hrach performed laser surgery on my left eye in 2002 and repaired a torn retina. i have always been comfortable with him because he is very thorough. I recommend him because he is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Charles Hrach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225038516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
