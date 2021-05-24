See All Pediatric Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Charles Howell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Howell works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Charles Howell, MD
  • Pediatric Surgery
  • 50 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1881704161
  • Philadelphia Chldns Hospital
  • Med College Ga Hospital
  • Med College Ga Hospital
  • Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia
  • Pediatric Surgery
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Charles Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Howell works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Howell’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

