Dr. Charles Howell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
He saved my life countless of times I now understand why they call him the best pediatric surgeon in the state of Georgia
About Dr. Charles Howell, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881704161
- Philadelphia Chldns Hospital
- Med College Ga Hospital
- Med College Ga Hospital
- Med College of GA|Medical College of Georgia
- Pediatric Surgery
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Howell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
