Dr. Charles Howe, MD

Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Charles Howe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Howe works at Heart Partners of Indiana in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Indiana Neurology
    1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Neurology PC
    1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545
  3. 3
    Central Indiana Neurology
    2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Community Hospital Anderson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    May 31, 2019
    Dr. Howe did a procedure on my back 4 years ago and I have not had any problems since then. He was kind and very courteous. I would go back again if necessary.
    IN, IN — May 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Charles Howe, MD
    About Dr. Charles Howe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568493096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howe works at Heart Partners of Indiana in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Dr. Howe’s profile.

    Dr. Howe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

